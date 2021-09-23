Bank of England keeps interest rate unchanged at 0.1%1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected no change to the BoE's main policy settings after its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting
The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% on Thursday and stuck to its 895 billion pound ($1.22 trillion) asset purchase target.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected no change to the BoE's main policy settings after its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
