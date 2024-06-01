Bank of India launches 666 days Fixed Deposit at 7.80% annual returns for senior citizens. Check all details here

Bank of India launches 666 Days Fixed Deposit with up to 7.80% returns for senior citizens on deposits below 2 crore. Revised interest rates will be effective June 1, 2024.

In a statement, all Bank of India customers and the general public can take advantage of the investment opportunity
The Bank of India (BOI), in a release on May 31, said that it had launched a 666 Days Fixed Deposit (FD), which offers returns of up to 7.95 per cent per annum for senior citizens on deposit amounts less than 2 crore.

The 666 Days Fixed Deposits offers "very attractive returns on deposits as high as 7.95 percent per annum (pa) for Super Senior Citizens for 666 Days for deposits amounting to less than 2 crore," it said. A super senior citizen is an individual whose age is 80 years or more, according to ClearTax. 

Who Can Avail?

As per the statement, all Bank of India customers and the general public can take advantage of the investment opportunity. It added this 666 Days FD offers "one of the highest returns on Fixed Deposits", and emphasises BOI's commitment.

What is the Rate of Return?

- On this 666-day FD, senior citizens will get 7.80 per cent pa.

- Other age customers will get 7.30 per cent pa.

- The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE Rupee Term deposits, which are made effective from June 1, 2024.

Facilities Available

- Loan against Fixed Deposit is available.

- Premature Withdrawal facility is available.

How to avail

- Customers can visit any Bank of India branch to open the FD.

- Customers can use the BOI Omni Neo App to open the FD.

- Customers can use internet banking to open the FD.

Bank Holiday Today

Banks are closed in some states today (June 1) due to the final phase of voting in the 2024 elections today. 

This is the seventh and final phase of the 18th General Elections in India and as many as 57 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories (UTs) will vote to decide their Lok Sabha representatives. Further, Odisha is also having simultaneous Assembly elections voting in all its 42 constituencies today.

Banks will thus be closed in the following states and UT for elections: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

