Bank of India (BOI) debuts Shubh Arambh FD scheme for senior citizens2 min read 28 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Bank of India (BoI) has announced the launch of “Shubh Arambh Deposit” retail term deposit scheme for senior citizens.
Bank of India (BoI) has announced the launch of “Shubh Arambh Deposit" retail term deposit scheme for senior citizens. With this special FD scheme, seniors, including super senior citizens aged 80 and above can take benefit of an additional interest rate of 0.50% for senior citizens and 0.65% for super senior citizens.
