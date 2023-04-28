Bank of India (BoI) has announced the launch of “Shubh Arambh Deposit" retail term deposit scheme for senior citizens. With this special FD scheme, seniors, including super senior citizens aged 80 and above can take benefit of an additional interest rate of 0.50% for senior citizens and 0.65% for super senior citizens.

With effect from April 1, 2023, the Shubh Arambh Deposit provides super senior citizens seniors with 501-day fixed deposits at a high-interest rate of 7.80%. Other senior citizens between the ages of 60 and 80 can take part in the Shubh Arambh FD scheme at a rate of 7.65%. The bank is providing a 7.15% interest rate on a 501-day term for the general public.

Aside from that, Bank of India is providing enticing interest rates for other tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Deposits with periods of seven days to ten years will get interest rates of up to 7.40% for super senior citizens and up to 6.75% for regular customers. For domestic, NRO, and NRE deposits, the latest interest rates are in effect. A total additional interest rate of 0.75% for senior citizens and 0.90% for super senior citizens is offered on deposits of three years and above over the standard rate of interest.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(1), 50(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday, 6thMay 2023 inter-alia to: a. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter /Year ended 31st March, 2023. b. Recommend consideration of Dividend for the year 2022-23, if any, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank," said Bank of India in a stock exchange filing.