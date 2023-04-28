Bank of India (BOI) debuts Shubh Arambh FD scheme for senior citizens

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(1), 50(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday, 6thMay 2023 inter-alia to: a. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter /Year ended 31st March, 2023. b. Recommend consideration of Dividend for the year 2022-23, if any, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank," said Bank of India in a stock exchange filing.