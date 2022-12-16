Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), now get up to 6.75%2 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 02:33 PM IST
- The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 16.12.2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. On deposits maturing in 444 days to less than 3 Years, BOI is now promising a maximum interest rate of 6.75%.