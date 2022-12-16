The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 16.12.2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. On deposits maturing in 444 days to less than 3 Years, BOI is now promising a maximum interest rate of 6.75%.

BOI FD Rates

The bank is giving a 3.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 45 days, and BOI is offering a 4.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 46 to 179 days. The Bank of India promises an interest rate of 5.00% on fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 180 to 269 days and 5.50% on those maturing in 270 to less than one year. Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years (except 444 days) will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00% and those maturing in 444 days and 2 years to less than 3 years will fetch a maximum interest rate of 6.75%. On deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years, BOI is offering an interest rate of 6.00%.

View Full Image BOI FD Rates (bankofindia.co.in)

BOI has mentioned on its website that “Special deposit buckets 555 days and 777 days stand discontinued. Additional premium of 25 bps, over & above the existing 50 bps will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD (Less than Rs. 2 Cr) for all the tenors above '3 Years' i.e. 75bps."

Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate benefit of 50 bps higher than the standard rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to less than 3 years. Whereas, on FDs maturing from above 3 years, they will get an additional interest rate benefit of 75 bps. Implying that, on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 7.25% which would be the highest rate applicable for them across tenors.

On behalf of senior citizens, Bank of India has also mentioned on its website that “The period of deposit should be for 6 months & above , for availing benefit of additional rate applicable to Senior Citizens / Staff/Ex-Staff Senior Citizen. 0.50% p.a. additional rate of interest over and above card rates for General Public for minimum deposits of Rs.5000/-(in case of Term Deposits) & Rs.100/- (in case of Normal RD account & Rs.1000/- for Flexi RD Accounts) up to Rs.2 Crore for term deposits of 6 Months & Above to 10 years. However for deposits of 3 yrs & above, the additional ROI should be given at 0.75% over & above normal ROI. Similarly, 1.50% p.a. additional rate of interest over and above card rates (for Staff/Ex-Staff Senior Citizens, Spouse in case of deceased Staff/Ex-Staff) on their deposits below Rs.2 Crore (i.e.1% Staff Rate + 0.50% Senior Citizen Rate of Interest) for term deposits of 6 Months & Above to 10 years."