Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), now get up to 6.75%

BOI FD Rates

The bank is giving a 3.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 45 days, and BOI is offering a 4.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 46 to 179 days. The Bank of India promises an interest rate of 5.00% on fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 180 to 269 days and 5.50% on those maturing in 270 to less than one year. Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years (except 444 days) will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00% and those maturing in 444 days and 2 years to less than 3 years will fetch a maximum interest rate of 6.75%. On deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years, BOI is offering an interest rate of 6.00%.