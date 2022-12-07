Bank of India hikes repo-based lending rate by 35 bps1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 07:18 PM IST
With effect from today, one of the leading public sector lenders, Bank of India (BOI), increased the rate for repo-based loans by 35 bps. The effective Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) w.e.f 7th December is 9.10% as per the revised Repo rate of 6.25%. BOI has mentioned on its website that “The effective RBLR w.e.f 07.12.2022 is 9.10% as per the revised Repo rate (6.25%)."