Bank of India hikes repo-based lending rate by 35 bps

When a loan is made based on RLLR, the interest rate on the loan will fluctuate according to the repo rate. Let's examine this with an illustration. The RLLR of all banks, which adopts the repo rate as the external benchmark, will increase by 35 basis points since the RBI repo rate, which was 5.90% in September, is increased by 35 bps to 6.25% today. For RLLR-based loans, the interest rate will be correlated with the RLLR of BOI. The RLLR in response will be influenced by the repo rate set by the RBI. Banks' RLLR is affected if the RBI changes the repo rate.

