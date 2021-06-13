State-owned Bank of India said it has concluded a massive three-day covid-19 vaccination drive at its head office in Mumbai, inoculating 1,330 employees and their family members.

This was done through an arrangement made with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Keeping in mind the social distancing protocols, the whole inoculation drive was conducted in smooth, organized manner with coordination from volunteer representatives of the human resource (HR) department, Bank of India Officers’ Association, and Staff Union, the bank said in a statement. The officers’ association distributed useful medical kits to vaccinated individuals, it added.

Executive director P.R. Rajagopal; general manager for human resource Ashok Pathak, and general secretary of officers’ association Nilesh Pawar interacted with the vaccination drive attendees, it said.

A.K. Pathak, head of HR at Bank of India, said that the staff has been instrumental in ensuring uninterrupted banking experiences for its customers and the bank is delighted to be able to offer protection to them and their family against the pandemic.

“We witnessed a high footfall at our vaccination drive in Mumbai and are enthused at the support we received to conduct this activity without any hindrance."

According to the statement, the bank would be conducting similar vaccination drives across the nation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.