After PNB, THIS state-owned lender reports ₹227-crore loan fraud by Odisha-based firm to RBI

Nikita Prasad
Published21 Feb 2025, 10:06 PM IST
State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Friday reported a fraud of 226.84 crore by Odisha-based Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd to the Reserve Bank.

The bank has informed that Non Performing Asset (NPA) of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd has been declared as fraud, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

Against the outstanding amount of 226.84 crore, the bank has made provisions of 212.62 crore in case of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd, it said.

For the third quarter ended December 2024, BoI posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit to 2,517 crore against 1,870 crore in the year-ago period.

The lenders' total income increased to 19,957 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against 16,411 crore a year ago.

The interest income of the bank rose to 18,210 crore against 15,218 crore in the third quarter of the preceding year.

Its net interest income (NII) increased to 6,070 crore against 5,463 crore for Q3 FY24.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 10:06 PM IST
