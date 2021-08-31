Bank of India raises 2,550 cr through QIP

“The capital issue committee at its meeting held on August 31, 2021 has approved the issue and allotment of 40,54,71,866 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of ₹62.89 per share, aggregating to ₹2,550.01 crore," Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

