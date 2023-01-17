Bank of Maharashtra hikes FD rates, now offers up to 7% on 200 days of tenor

Bank of Maharashtra hikes FD rates, now offers up to 7% on 200 days of tenor3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday announced a hike of interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 16th January 2023. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to over 5 years that range from 2.75% to 5.75%. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on deposits with a 200-day term.