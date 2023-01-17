Bank of Maharashtra hikes FD rates, now offers up to 7% on 200 days of tenor

Deposits that mature in 120 to 180 days will now earn 4.75% interest, while those that mature in 181 to 270 days will now earn 5.25% interest. The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 271 days to 364 days, and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.15% on deposits maturing in 365 days to one year. Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) hiked interest rates on deposits with terms longer than one year to three years by 6%, and on deposits with terms longer than three years to five years by 5.75%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}