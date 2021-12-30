MUMBAI : Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has launched banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp.

The bank said in a statement that to activate the banking facility on WhatsApp, one needs to save WhatsApp number 7066036640 of BoM in the phone book. The bank would be offering services like balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status inquiry, cheque book request, locate branch and ATM, among others. The WhatsApp banking service is available for both Android and iPhone.

A S Rajeev, managing director and chief executive, Bank of Maharashtra said, “With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking service will offer more convenience to our customers for day-to-day banking requirements. The WhatsApp banking service will not only enhance customer experience, but also provide a seamless and personalized experience to all our customers, as well as non-customers."

According to A B Vijayakumar, executive director, Bank of Maharashtra, the lender is working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions for customers using latest technologies. “Our objective is to re-define the role we can play in the lives of customers, by elevating digital banking to new domains of customer engagement," said Vijayakumar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.