New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) said the pandemic-driven slowdown in the economic activities may lead to a rise in customer defaults, and its impact on the bank will depend on the COVID-19 situation going forward.
There has been a significant volatility in the global and Indian economy as the outbreak of the pandemic continues to spread, Bank of Maharashtra said in its annual report 2020-21.
The Pune-headquartered lender said the impact of the pandemic on its results will depend upon the developments on the coronavirus front going forward, including any stimulus or regulatory packages to mitigate its impact.
"While there has been an improvement in the economic activity since the easing of the lockdown measures, the slowdown may lead to a rise in the number of customer defaults and resultant increase in provisioning," said the bank's annual report 2020-21.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 7.23 per cent at the end of March 2021, from 12.81 per cent a year ago. The net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 2.48 per cent, from 4.77 per cent by March 2020.
The lender said it has held ₹753.49 crore COVID-19-related provisions as of March 31, 2021. It was ₹75 crore by the end of March 2020.
In the financial year 2020-21, the bank reported a net profit of ₹550.25 crore, up by nearly 42 per cent from the previous year's ₹388.58 crore.
The bank's total business increased about 15 per cent to ₹2.82 lakh crore. Total deposits moved up by 16 per cent to ₹1.74 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021.