MUMBAI : Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has tied up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch its first credit card on card payment network RuPay.

Titled ‘BOM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card’, it offers 100 reward points as a welcome benefit to users on their first retail spending worth ₹1,000 or more and a complimentary annual membership fee for the first year.

The card also comes with the card liability cover wherein customers will have zero liability post reporting of fraud, BoM said in its statement. “They will also be protected against card counterfeiting, card skimming and other online frauds as part of this cover."

Card’s reward system accumulates 1 reward point for every ₹100 spent.

Among other benefits, the card offers a fuel surcharge waiver of up to ₹200 on fuel transactions between ₹500 and ₹4,000, across all fuel recharge stations in India. Users will have the option to convert all their eligible transactions worth ₹5,000 and above, into easy EMIs as per their preferred tenures. If the customers spend more than ₹30,000 in a year, the annual charges will be waived off for the second year onwards, BoM said in its statement.

“Bank of Maharashtra is committed to extend new age Banking convenience to our Customers with enhanced digital experience. Now Bank is launching Rupay Platinum contactless credit card with NPCI on homegrown Rupay Card Network. We envisage to fulfil the ever evolving customer needs by exploring new avenues while adding to our customer delight. This will also add fillip to our indigenous financial services in days to come," said A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra.

Users of BOM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card will get access to domestic airport lounges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.