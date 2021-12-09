Bank of Maharashtra, NPCI tie up to launch RuPay credit card

Among other benefits, the card offers a fuel surcharge waiver of up to ₹200 on fuel transactions between ₹500 and ₹4,000, across all fuel recharge stations in India. Users will have the option to convert all their eligible transactions worth ₹5,000 and above, into easy EMIs as per their preferred tenures. If the customers spend more than ₹30,000 in a year, the annual charges will be waived off for the second year onwards, BoM said in its statement.