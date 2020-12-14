Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank of Maharashtra raises 200.70 cr through tier II bonds
Photo: Bloomberg

Bank of Maharashtra raises 200.70 cr through tier II bonds

1 min read . 07:40 PM IST PTI

The bank has successfully raised a capital of 200.70 crore through private placement of Basel III compliant tier II bonds,' the Bank of Maharashtra said in a filing to exchanges

MUMBAI : State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Monday said it has raised over 200 crore through private placement of Basel III-compliant tier II bonds.

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Monday said it has raised over 200 crore through private placement of Basel III-compliant tier II bonds.

The fund-raise is part of the lender's 1,000 crore tier II bond programme.

The fund-raise is part of the lender's 1,000 crore tier II bond programme.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The bank has successfully raised a capital of 200.70 crore through private placement of Basel III compliant tier II bonds," the lender said in a filing to exchanges.

The coupon offered on the bond was 7.75%.

Last week, Brickwork Ratings had reaffirmed AA rating of the lender's tier II bonds worth 1,000 crore. The outlook was also reaffirmed as stable.

The domestic rating agency had also assigned AA- rating to Bank of Maharashtra's 1,000 crore of Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds with a stable outlook.

"The rating assignment/reaffirmation factors in the strong support from the government, over 10 per cent growth in business, and adequate capitalisation and resource profile as of September 30, 2020," the rating agency had said in a note on its website.

The government's shareholding in the bank stood at 93.3 per cent as of September 2020. Over the last few years, the bank has received a capital infusion of 20,000 crore from the government. 

The lender gets 60 per cent of its business from Maharashtra. The business size of 2.62 lakh crore includes deposits of 1.58 lakh crore, while advances crossed 1 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.