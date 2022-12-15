Bank of Maharashtra revises FD rates, new interest rates are in force from today2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 02:34 PM IST
The public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 15th December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 2.75% to 5.75% on deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 days to above 5 years. On deposits of 400 days (Maha Dhanavarsha) scheme, the bank is offering a maximum interest rate benefit of 6.30%.