The public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 15th December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 2.75% to 5.75% on deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 days to above 5 years. On deposits of 400 days (Maha Dhanavarsha) scheme, the bank is offering a maximum interest rate benefit of 6.30%.

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 to 30 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75% and on those maturing in 31 to 45 days, Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 3%. Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 3.50% on FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days and an interest rate of 4.50% on those maturing in 91 to 119 days. Deposits maturing in 120 to 180 days will fetch an interest rate of 4.75% and those maturing in 181 to 270 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25%. On deposits maturing in 271 to 364 days, the bank is promising an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 1 year, Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 6.15%. Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 6% on FDs maturing from above 1 year to 3 years and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing from above 3 years to above 5 years.

Bank of Maharashtra has mentioned on its website that “300 days- 5.85% (up to ₹10 Cr only). 400 days (Maha Dhanavarsha)- 6.30% (up to ₹10 Cr only)."

The bank has also mentioned on its website that “Resident Indian Senior Citizens will be offered an additional rate of 0.50% pa. only for all maturity slabs of 91 days and above for deposits upto Rs. 2 crore only. The additional interest is not applicable to any type of non-resident deposits. A member or a retired member or the spouse of a deceased member or spouse of a deceased retired member of the Bank's staff will be offered an additional interest rate of 1.00% only upto an amount of Rs, 2.00 crore only."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25% on Wednesday of last week, as was generally predicted. This was the RBI's fifth straight hike. Following that, interest rate hikes on retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr have been announced by banks like SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IOB, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank.