Bank of Maharashtra revises FD rates, new interest rates are in force from today

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 to 30 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75% and on those maturing in 31 to 45 days, Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 3%. Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 3.50% on FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days and an interest rate of 4.50% on those maturing in 91 to 119 days. Deposits maturing in 120 to 180 days will fetch an interest rate of 4.75% and those maturing in 181 to 270 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25%. On deposits maturing in 271 to 364 days, the bank is promising an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 1 year, Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 6.15%. Bank of Maharashtra is offering an interest rate of 6% on FDs maturing from above 1 year to 3 years and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing from above 3 years to above 5 years.