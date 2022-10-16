Bank of Maharashtra slashes interest rates on home and personal loans

SBI is currently providing a discount of up to 0.25% on home loans, 0.15% on top-up loans, and 0.30% on loans against property as part of the Festive Bonanza deal. The bank has made the offer even more enticing by waiving the processing fees on home loans until January 31, 2023. In contrast, the Bank of Baroda (BoB) has waved off processing fees for its home loans and provides reasonable interest rates commencing at 7.95% p.a. It also offers affordable car loans with rates as low as 7.95% annually as part of the launch of its annual festive campaign, Khushiyon ka Tyohaar.