Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU bank chart in MSME loan growth in FY21

The bank's asset quality improved significantly as the gross bad loans or gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) dipped to 7.23 per cent of gross advances by the end of March 2021 as against 12.81 per cent by the same period of 2020. In absolute terms, gross bad loans stood at ₹7,779.68 crore at the end of March 2021, lower than ₹12,152.15 crore recorded in the year-ago period. Net NPAs came down to 2.48 per cent ( ₹2,544.32 crore) from 4.77 per cent ( ₹4,145.38 crore).