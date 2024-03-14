Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, among 5 PSUs to reduce govt shareholding amid MPS norms
Out of 12 PSBs, four were complying with MPS norms as on March 31, 2023. Three more PSBs have complied with minimum 25 per cent public float during FY24, and the remaining five PSBs have laid out plans to comply with the MPS requirement
Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and three other public-sector undertakings (PSUs) are planning to reduce their government stake to less than 75 per cent to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms set by capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).