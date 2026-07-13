Banks Q1 preview: Strong loan growth to offset margin squeeze

India's banks are heading into the June-quarter (Q1FY27) earnings season with strong loan growth and resilient core operating performance. But lower treasury income, pressure on net interest margins and higher provisioning are expected to cap profit growth, underscoring the challenge of sustaining earnings as funding costs remain elevated, analysts said.
The reporting season began on Friday with results from Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. Investors will now turn to Union Bank of India on Wednesday, Federal Bank on Friday, followed by heavyweight private lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Yes Bank on Saturday.
Brokerage Antique Stock Broking expects banks to report 5% year-on-year growth in net profit for the June quarter, with private banks posting 11% growth while public sector banks' earnings decline 2% because of a one-off provision at Bank of Baroda towards the settlement of its United Arab Emirates litigation.