Falling rates land banks in a Catch-22 situation
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 20 Jun 2025, 05:15 AM IST
They have no option but to cut savings and term deposit rates. But if they do so, they run the risk of not having enough when loan demand picks up.
Lenders will have to fight harder for deposits as savings rates plunge to a 25-year low and term deposit rates see sharp cuts, raising the spectre of a liquidity squeeze if and when credit demand picks up. Even as a 100 basis point reduction in the repo rate has forced lenders to reduce deposit rates, banks hope that savers would continue to park idle funds with them given the broader economic uncertainties.
