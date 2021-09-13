Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time

There are multiple reasons for the same. First, the public sector banks egged on by the Reserve Bank of India, starting seriously recognizing their bad loans as bad loans from mid-2015 onwards. Nearly three-fourths of these bad loans have come from industrial lending. The bad loans of banks peaked at ₹10.36 trillion as of March 2018. Bad loans are loans that haven’t been repaid for 90 days or more since they were due.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}