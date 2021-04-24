Mumbai: Amid rising concerns over the second wave of covid-19 infections and local lockdown restrictions across states, bank employees are still awaiting clarity from the state-level bankers’ committees (SLBCs) on measures to minimize the risk of infection.

While Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) suggested shorter work hours and advised SLBCs to take a call on local guidelines, employees said instead of SLBCs taking decisions at the state-level, managements should impose a blanket order asking staff to work from home in view of the unprecedented situation across the country.

Last year, the pandemic had claimed 600 bank employees in India. “There are a lot of discrepancies arising out of state-specific guidelines. Maharashtra, for instance, has said that government and private offices will function with 15% staff, but the SLBC said staff to work on a rotational basis with no specifics," Devidas Tuljapurkar, convener, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), said. UFBU is an umbrella body of nine bank unions.

The IBA has suggested that 50% of staff attend office on a rotational basis. “We checked with our member banks and were informed that very few people are visiting branches because of the prevailing restrictions on movement and out of fear as well. Banks might as well ask fewer employees to come to office," said Tuljapurkar.

He said on Friday bank employees were not being allowed to board trains in Mumbai as bankers as a category were not mentioned in the essential workers’ list allowed to use the service by the local administration.

Unlike last year, when the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, this time state governments are imposinglocal restrictions based on the prevailing situation, and bankers are required to adhere to those guidelines.

On 22 April, the finance ministry had written to state governments, bank managements and insurance company chiefs, besides the IBA, to consider appointing a special authority for priority vaccination of their staff. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

“Since there is no lockdown by the Centre, banks are dependent on states and SLBCs. So, IBA has issued an advisory asking local bankers’ committees to take a decision. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have already decided to implement shorter working hours," said C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association.

