Bank staff salaries up 15% for 2017-22

Nearly 800,000 employees across public, private and foreign banks are in for a festive bonanza with the bank employees’ unions and Indian Banks’ Association officially signing the 11th Bipartite Settlement.

The banks and unions have agreed on a 15% hike in wages for 2017-22. Following the revision, the increase in wage bill stands at ₹7,898 crore per year for the banking industry. The banks and the unions had signed the memorandum in July.

The unions and IBA have also agreed to remove the ceiling on family pension under which families of deceased bank employees will get pension of up to ₹30,000 compared to ₹11,000 earlier.

They have also agreed to introduce a performance linked incentive (PLI) to reward employees depending on the annual performance of the bank. PLI will be payable to all employees annually over and above normal salary payable.

If the bank makes an operating profit of more than 15%, employees will be paid an amount equivalent to salary of 15 days, including dearness allowance and basic pay. Similarly, if the operating profit is 10-15%, then staff will be paid salary of 10 days and if it is 5-10%, employees will be paid salary of 5 days.

The IBA and trade unions negotiate wages for more than 800,000 bank employees once in every five years. In the 2012 round, IBA had awarded a 15% hike to employees. In the current round, the unions had originally demanded a 20% hike, while IBA had initially offered a 12.25% hike.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via