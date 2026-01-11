Bank stocks brace for impact after Trump calls for 10% cap on credit-card interest rates
Karishma Vanjani , Barrons 4 min read 11 Jan 2026, 02:43 pm IST
Summary
Donald Trump’s proposed rate, if enacted, would be lower than any rate seen at least since 1994.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Donald Trump on Friday called for credit-card companies to cap the interest rates they charge customers, as the president leans harder into addressing consumers’ affordability concerns.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story