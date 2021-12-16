Bank strike: 60,000 employees go on 2-day strike in Maharashtra. 4 points

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019. Last year, the Centre consolidated 10 public sector banks into four and as a result, the total number of PSBs came down to 12 from 27 in March 2017. The government has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years. The Centre merged: (1) PNB + Oriental Bank of Commerce + United Bank, (2) Canara Bank + Syndicate Bank, (3) Union Bank + Andhra Bank + Corporation Bank, and (4) Indian Bank + Allahabad Bank.

