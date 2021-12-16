Banking, ATM services hit as PSB employees go on 2-day strike. Details here

Banking and ATM services have been hit by the two-day nationwide strike call given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions with over 10 lakh bank employees and officers.

The employees of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda, are on a two-day strike -- December 16 and 17 -- to protest the proposed privatisation of the state-run lenders.

Earlier, PSBs had informed their customers that services might be hampered during the bank strike.

The unions operating under the aegis of UFBU are All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

Earlier, SBI, and three more banks, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, and RBL Bank, had said their operations will be affected due to the bank strikes on December 16 and December 17.

"While Bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the strike," PNB had said.

SBI also said its normal functioning is likely to be impacted by the two-day strike. SBI also said it had made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning at its branches during the strike.

RBL Bank had said its employees associated with the protesting unions may participate in the strike, which is at the industry level and is nowhere related to bank-level issues.

With inputs from ANI

