Bank strike next week. Bank branches, ATM services may be disrupted

NEW DELHI : To protest against the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government, bank unions have decided to join the all-India general strike called by central trade unions next week. Bank unions like the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have asked members to not join work on January 8.

Normal banking services at branches and ATMs are likely to get affected on Wednesday, as a result of the bank strike. Netbanking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS transfers will, however, not be affected. Online NEFT transfer charges have been waived off by the RBI and the transfer process has now been made 24x7.

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) general secretary Soumya Datta has asked members to not demand nor accept any keys and not perform any clerical duties on the day of the strike.

Besides demanding a salary hike, bank employees' union are also protesting against banking reforms and bank mergers.

"Our legitimate demand of wage revision for bank employees and officers is being unduly delayed. Employees recruited after April, 2010 are deprived of

defined pension benefit. Our genuine demands like 5 Day Banking, etc. are being ignored by the Government. Employees and officers are suffering from heavy workload and adequate recruitment is not being made in banks," a strike notice signed by different bank unions read.

The bank strike call is also supported by the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC).