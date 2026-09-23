Bank strike September 2026: Why is there a strike, and on what days do banks open | FAQs

Bank customers across India face a potential five-day disruption to branch banking starting September 26, as a nationwide strike by bank employees lands right after a weekend closure.

Here's why the strike is happening, and a day-by-day look at which dates banks will be open or shut this month:

Why is there a bank strike in September 2026? The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven unions representing close to 90% of India's bank officers and staff, has called a three-day nationwide strike on September 28, 29 and 30.

The unions are protesting the Department of Financial Services' latest directive, issued on August 21, asking banks to implement a revised Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme that unions say was changed unilaterally and unfairly.

UFBU has taken the matter to the Delhi High Court, where it remains pending, and argues that pushing ahead with the new formula violates the status quo required while the dispute is before the Chief Labour Commissioner.

Also Read | Govt urges bank staff to call off 28-30 September strike

What else are the unions demanding? Beyond the PLI dispute, UFBU's demands include:

Immediate implementation of a five-day banking week, a proposal pending since the 2024 wage settlement (unions point out that the RBI, LIC, GIC and NABARD already work five-day weeks)

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in place of the National Pension System

A uniform dearness allowance formula for retirees

Improved pension benefits more broadly The Finance Ministry has appealed to employees not to join the strike, and the Department of Financial Services has reviewed contingency plans with public-sector banks, regional rural banks and the Indian Banks' Association to keep critical services running.

Which days will banks be shut in September 2026? This is where it gets tricky for anyone with branch-dependent work. September 26 falls on the fourth Saturday, a standard nationwide bank holiday, and September 27 is a Sunday.

The three-day strike then runs from September 28 to 30. Put together, that's five consecutive days, September 26 to 30, where many bank branches may not be available for normal customer-facing work.

If you have a cheque to deposit, cash to withdraw over the counter, or documents to submit at a branch, plan to do so before September 26.

Also Read | Bank Strike Sept 28-30: What customers need to do before the disruption

Full list of September 2026 bank holidays Bank holidays vary by state, since the RBI holiday calendar mixes national holidays with regional festival closures. Here's the broad picture for the month:

September 26 (Saturday) — closed nationwide; fourth Saturday

September 27 (Sunday) — closed nationwide

September 28-30 — UFBU nationwide strike Will ATMs, UPI and net banking work during the strike? Yes. Digital channels are not affected by branch-level strikes or holidays. UPI, IMPS, net banking, mobile banking apps and ATMs are expected to function normally throughout the month, including on the strike days.

What gets disrupted is physical, over-the-counter work: cash deposits and withdrawals at branches, cheque clearance, demand draft issuance, and locker access.

FAQ 1: Are all banks going on strike from September 28-30? Public sector banks are expected to be the most affected, since UFBU largely represents PSU bank employees. Private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are not part of UFBU and have typically remained open during past UFBU strikes, though some disruption is possible if staff at smaller private or cooperative banks join in.

FAQ 2: Why are bank unions on strike this time? The immediate trigger is a government directive to implement a revised incentive (PLI) scheme that unions call unfair and unilateral, layered on top of longer-pending demands for a five-day work week, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and better pension terms for retirees.

FAQ 3: Will cheques get cleared during the strike? Cheque clearance is a branch-dependent process and is likely to be delayed during the strike. If you have cheques to deposit, do it before September 26.

FAQ 4: Can I still withdraw cash during the strike? Yes, through ATMs. Over-the-counter cash withdrawals at branches may not be processed on strike days.

FAQ 5: Is this strike confirmed, or could it still be called off? As of the latest update, UFBU has confirmed it is proceeding with the strike after conciliation talks failed to resolve the dispute. The Finance Ministry has urged employees not to participate, so turnout and the extent of disruption could still vary by bank and region.