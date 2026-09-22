Finance ministry asks home ministry to secure critical banking infra ahead of three-day strike

The finance ministry has asked the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to issue advisories to all states and Union territories and ensure adequate security at critical banking infrastructure ahead of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from 28-30 September, according to an office memorandum dated 21 September, reviewed by Mint.
The department of financial services (DFS) has specifically sought security cover for currency chests, cheque-clearing processing centres, data centres, data-recovery centres, treasury operations, IT and cybersecurity centres, and ATMs during the strike.