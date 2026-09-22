Finance ministry asks home ministry to secure critical banking infra ahead of three-day strike

Harsh Kumar
4 min read22 Sep 2026, 03:37 PM IST
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Security arrangements are being sought for currency chests, cheque-clearing centres, data centres, recovery centres, treasury operations, IT and cybersecurity centres, and ATMs.
Summary
The department of financial services has requested police protection for key banking hubs to prevent disruptions as unions press for a five-day work week.

The finance ministry has asked the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to issue advisories to all states and Union territories and ensure adequate security at critical banking infrastructure ahead of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from 28-30 September, according to an office memorandum dated 21 September, reviewed by Mint.

The department of financial services (DFS) has specifically sought security cover for currency chests, cheque-clearing processing centres, data centres, data-recovery centres, treasury operations, IT and cybersecurity centres, and ATMs during the strike.

The MHA has been asked to ensure that law and order is maintained around bank branches and offices, and the safety and security of employees who do not participate in the strike and attend work, the memorandum said. The DFS also asked the MHA to share state-specific intelligence inputs on the strike with both the department and states and Union territories to help track developments and ensure uninterrupted banking services.

In addition, the DFS has directed the chairpersons, managing directors and CEOs of public sector banks to personally monitor branch operations and the functioning of critical infrastructure during the strike and ensure immediate corrective action wherever required.

“The department has asked each PSB’s monitoring committee to take immediate preparatory action, with close monitoring by crisis management teams at the zonal and regional levels. Banks have been told to report any significant incident or disruption affecting critical banking operations to the steering committee and DFS immediately,” said a senior government official who did not wish to be named.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry and ministry of home affairs remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

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Unions’ demands

Banks are preparing for industrial action called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and other unions and associations representing the banking industry. The DFS secretary chaired a meeting of the crisis management group on 18 September and subsequently met the heads of public sector banks (PSBs), regional rural banks (RRBs) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on 21 September to review preparations.

The UFBU, which represents around 90% of bank employees and officers through seven major unions, has been pressing for a five-day banking week in which all Saturdays would be holidays.

According to the union, the IBA agreed to this demand in principle under the 12th Bipartite Settlement signed on 8 March 2024. In exchange, employees offered to work an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday. However, the proposal remains stalled pending final approval and notification by the Union government, according to the unions.

In an appeal issued on 21 September, the government said the unions had originally raised two key demands: a five-day banking week and the withdrawal of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. It added that one demand was already met after detailed talks led to the PLI scheme being put on hold.

Following several rounds of conciliation talks, a one-day strike was held on 11 September and a three-day strike was scheduled for 28-30 September. An indefinite strike has also been proposed from 26 October, according to the government's appeal.

Rupam Roy, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation, said any move to compel officers to work during the strike would unite employees rather than divide them. He added that forced participation would only deepen the divide between those in favour of a five-day week and those against it.

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Five-day closure on the cards

The proposed strike could affect a large physical banking network. State-run banks operated 86,535 domestic branches across the country as of March 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

The timing of the proposed strike is also significant. Following the fourth Saturday on 26 September and Sunday on 27 September, the three-day action means public banks could face a five-day shutdown. The government also pointed out that 30 September marks the half-yearly closing of banks, a crucial date for account reconciliation, provisioning, and treasury operations.

Authorities warned the prolonged shutdown risks halting branch services at a sensitive point in the financial calendar, potentially affecting customers, businesses, government transactions and international banking operations.

Digital channels including UPI, internet banking and ATMs are expected to continue functioning, although the availability of specific services could depend on individual banks' operational arrangements.

The government has urged bank employees to refrain from going on strike and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue. It said several measures were taken in recent years concerning employee pay, recruitment, promotions, transfers, pensions and welfare.

Public sector banks hired nearly 482,800 employees between FY15 and FY26, with recruitment doubling over the last three years, the government said. As of 1 July 2026, 95.84% of officer positions and 92% of subordinate staff roles were filled.

The government also said the staff welfare fund for PSB employees was enhanced by 56% in August 2024 and cited measures including revised family pensions, medical insurance for retirees, special leave provisions for women employees, higher conveyance allowance for employees with disabilities, and streamlined promotion and transfer processes.

The Centre has also begun negotiations for the upcoming bipartite settlement ahead of the November 2027 deadline, with the aim of completing the process well in advance.

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About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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