The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine unions, has called a two-day nationwide strike on December 16 and 17, in protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks.

The central government will introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Winter Session of Parliament.

The purpose of the Bill is to privatise two public sector banks, amendments need to be made in Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980 as well as incidental amendments are required to be made in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 had announced the privatisation of PSBs as part of a disinvestment drive to garner ₹1.75 lakh crore.

United Forum of Bank Unions convener Mahesh Mishra on Thursday said the government wants to pass the Banking Reforms Bill in the current session of Parliament, paving the way for privatisation.

He said in a statement that the United Forum will hold a sit-in against this Bill as part of the movement starting from Friday (December 3), and a two-day nationwide strike will be held on December 16 and 17 in protest against the Bill.

Mishra added that bank unions support policies related to economic development of the country along with employee and friendly banking policies but not privatisation of banks.

He said a notice related to the strike has been given by the United Forum to the Indian Banks' Association.

