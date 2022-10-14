Bank unions propose increased working hours for a 5-day working week 

“We have been demanding introduction of 5 banking days per week in the banks. IBA was not agreeable. Last year in LIC this was introduced. Thereafter we again pursued. I ba wanted our views how we can compensate the loss of 2 Saturdays as holidays. Now we have agreed that 30 mts per day can be increased. We hope IBA, government and RBI will agree to this," said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA.