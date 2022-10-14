Bank unions propose increased working hours for a 5-day working week 

Bank unions propose increased working hours for a 5-day working week1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
- Unions proposed that working hours per day may be increased by 30 minutes and the present working hours may be preponed by 30 minutes in the morning.
The bank employees’ unions have proposed increased working hours to compensate for a change to a 5 day working week.
The bank employees’ unions have proposed increased working hours to compensate for a change to a 5 day working week.
In a letter to the Indian Banks’ Association, the All India Bank Employees’ Association has proposed that working hours per day may be increased by 30 minutes and the present working hours may be preponed by 30 minutes in the morning. It has also increased the existing customer service hours/non-cash transaction banking hours by 30 minutes.
In a letter to the Indian Banks’ Association, the All India Bank Employees’ Association has proposed that working hours per day may be increased by 30 minutes and the present working hours may be preponed by 30 minutes in the morning. It has also increased the existing customer service hours/non-cash transaction banking hours by 30 minutes.
According to the proposal, the revised working hours will be from 9:15 am to 4:45 pm instead of 9:45 pm to 4:45 pm. The cash transactions hours will be revised to 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and 2 pm to 3:30 pm and non-cash transactions from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm.
“We have been demanding introduction of 5 banking days per week in the banks. IBA was not agreeable. Last year in LIC this was introduced. Thereafter we again pursued. I ba wanted our views how we can compensate the loss of 2 Saturdays as holidays. Now we have agreed that 30 mts per day can be increased. We hope IBA, government and RBI will agree to this," said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA.
The demand for a 5 day working week was raised during the pandemic time to help bankers who are at a high risk of contracting the virus. However the IBA rejected the unions' proposal for a five-day working week but offered a 19 per cent pay hike to employees. Currently banks have holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays every month and on every Sunday.