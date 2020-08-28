Bankers say they are not risk-averse but prudent

“This is not risk aversion, but prudent banking. If we lend money, it has to be repaid and if banks lend now we might be later told that it was imprudent on our part," Aditya Puri, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Bank, said at a webinar hosted by Business Standard. Banks will see a spike in bad loans because of covid-19-related disruptions, but will be able to tide over the crisis, Puri added.