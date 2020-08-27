MUMBAI : Shrugging off the tag of being averse to risk, India’s top bankers on Thursday said they are practising prudent banking and the tepid credit growth is a direct fallout of a slowdown in demand.

The view was consistent across public and private sector bankers who said that they are willing to lend to good customers and do not want a repeat of the last cycle of binge-lending that led to a surge in bad assets. These bankers participated in a webinar hosted by Business Standard.

“This is not risk-aversion but prudent banking. If we lend money, it has to be repaid and if banks lend now then we might be later told that it was imprudent on our part (translated from his original statement in Hindi)," said Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank.

Speaking at the same webinar earlier in the day, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that remaining overly risk-averse may seem to be a measure of self-immunisation; but will be self-defeating as it would affect the bottom lines adversely. “Risk propensity should be in alignment with the individual bank’s measured risk-appetite," Das said.

Bankers believe that low credit growth is not only because they are chasing better customers, it is also because not many want to borrow at the moment. Between 27 March and 31 July, outstanding credit shrunk by ₹1.06 trillion, while banks’ investments in central and state government securities rose by ₹5.9 trillion, showed data from RBI. However, non-food credit grew 5.2% y-o-y to ₹101.87 trillion as on 31 July.

“Maybe, the governor is echoing the sentiment that the banking system is not lending (at a pace) it was lending earlier. It is a very common observation which keeps on coming but the fact is that there is a growth and, in many areas, demand for credit is not very high," said Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India.

Kumar said, lenders have been pointing out supply-side issues and that one has to note the level of investment in the economy for a fair assessment. “How many projects have come up which need money?" he asked.

According to other bankers, the utilisation levels of working capital limits has gone down substantially and that makes the overall credit growth numbers appear weak.

“People are looking at the credit growth numbers in the system and drawing conclusions that banks are not lending but if you see, the number of sanctions has not gone down and it is the utilisation that has declined," said Rajkiran Rai G, chief executive, Union Bank of India.

Rai said that there are not many good infrastructure projects coming up that the bank has not tied up with. He said that in the last one year, a lot of road projects and city gas distribution projects came up and all the projects and they have tied up with all of them within a month, highlighting that banks are eager to lend to good projects where there is sufficient certainty of cashflow.

“You cannot blame us for this (low credit growth) and the overall ecosystem is to blame, rather than only pointing a finger at bankers and calling us risk-averse," said Rai.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated