Bankers see trade, forex as concerns amid Russia curbs

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, the US and the European Union (EU) barred some Russian lenders from the Swift network. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or Swift, is a messaging network that financial institutions use to transmit information and instructions. As of January, 40% of all Swift transactions by value were in dollars, followed by euro at 37% and pound at 6%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}