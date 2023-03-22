Banking crisis: China has its own version of problems

In February, Beijing put out stringent draft measures in line with global norms to help lenders classify assets by type of risk and size of business. A focus of these rules is to determine the overall ability of borrowers to repay their debt, not just a loan, indicating an increasing concern around companies’ financial health, not just banks’ books. However, as the global failures and rescues of the past month show, just knowing risks exist isn’t enough. Under China’s new super regulator, if institutions are pushed to actually do something about loans that are likely to go sour, then it’ll be hard for lenders to absorb them. With the wobbly global banking system out there, it’s unlikely Beijing will make any move that would shake confidence. These rules don’t come until next year.