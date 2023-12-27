Banking crisis plays out at America’s smallest lenders
Gina Heeb , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Dec 2023, 04:51 PM IST
SummaryRural community bank are at risk from giant underwater bond portfolios.
INDUSTRY, Texas—Doak Hartley usually can’t go to a restaurant, grocery store or even church in town unnoticed. The chairman of Industry Bancshares gets stopped by customers asking about how to get a loan or where the economy might be headed.
