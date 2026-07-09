From money to matrimony, Bank of Baroda plans a lifestyle super app

Mumbai: There was a time when a bank’s role ended after it credited your salary, sanctioned your loan and reminded you about your EMI (equated monthly instalment). It now wants to engage deeper with your everyday life—helping you book holidays, order food, buy gift cards, and perhaps even find a matrimonial match or check your horoscope. For one, Bank of Baroda, India’s second-largest state-owned lender, plans to do all of these and more by integrating a range of lifestyle services into its digital banking platforms.
The bank plans to integrate shopping and payments onto its platforms, according to a call for bids document seen by Mint. Bank of Baroda wants bidders to develop a solution that can be used across its platforms.