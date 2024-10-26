Banking’s Mir Jafars who sold out India to the colonizers
Summary
- Wealthy Indian bankers, such as the Jagat Seths and Virji Vora, played pivotal roles in enabling colonial invasions. Their alliances with foreign powers altered India's historical trajectory, deepening economic disparities
One class of Indians that hasn't copped enough of the criticism it deserves for its role in selling out the country to imperialists through the 17th and 18th centuries, is bankers of that time. Tales of their vast riches and fabulous lifestyles have often been retold. What’s less known is how they were directly responsible for the country’s gradual subjugation to successive invaders, including the French, the Dutch and finally, the British.