Banking’s Mir Jafars who sold out India to the colonizers

At one level, the role of the Jagat Seths shows the depth of financial markets in India dating back some 300 years. Financial relations had always been at the heart of political power even before the British came calling. There are accounts of how the Jhaveris, and the Haribhakti family of bankers, assumed great power in Gujarat as the Mughal empire crumbled there. However, the East India Company, and later the British government after it took direct charge of its Indian colony, turned banking almost entirely into a force multiplier for their commercial interests. Thus were born, in the 1840s, the Presidency banks - the Bank of Bengal, the Bank of Bombay and the Bank of Madras. These banks were the pillars of colonial banking, existing to serve the interests of English traders and merchants keen to dump British-made finished goods in the country.