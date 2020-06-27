NEW DELHI: India on Saturday brought cooperative banks under the regulatory framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by amending the seven-decade old Banking Regulation Act through a presidential decree.

An official statement said the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated by President Ramnath Kovind extends the RBI’s banking regulations to cooperative banks as well. The move seeks to enhance the oversight of the cooperative banking sector which has seen many scandals in the past.

“The Ordinance seeks to protect the interests of depositors and strengthen cooperative banks by improving governance and oversight by extending powers already available with the RBI in respect of other banks to co-operative banks as well for sound banking regulation," said the statement. Sound regulation will also enhance their professionalism and access to capital, the statement said.

The changes brought into the banking law, however, do not affect the existing powers of the state registrars of co-operative societies under state laws. Nor do the changes apply to primary farm credit societies or cooperative societies, the main business of which is long-term finance for agricultural development.

The Ordinance also amends the Banking Regulation Act to enable mergers and restructuring of banks in public interest without having to order a moratorium that could disrupt the banking sector, the statement add.

