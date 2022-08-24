Banking sector at enormous risk of asset-liability mismatch: Pronab Sen

"Today, the average tenure of bank lending is about nine years, and deposits' tenure is close to two-and-a-half years. So, you have nine years on the asset side, and 2.5 years on the liability side... which means there is a massive asset-liability mismatch which can explode anytime," the former chairman of the statistical commission said here while delivering a lecture at the 7th anniversary celebrations of Bandhan Bank on Monday night.

