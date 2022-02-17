Banking sector in best of health in decades, says India Ratings

India Ratings said it has marginally revised its credit growth estimates to 8.4% from 8.9% for FY22 and 10% for FY23. The growth will be supported by a pick-up in economic activity post Q1 of FY22, higher government spending on infrastructure and a revival in retail demand. The agency estimates gross NPAs at 6.3% and stressed assets at 8.7% for FY22 and at 6.1% and 7.6%, respectively, for FY23. The agency expects provisioning cost for FY22 at about 1.5% and 1% in FY23.