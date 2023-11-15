Banking sector Q2 results: Healthy earnings print with slowing momentum; asset quality continues to improve
While loan growth during Q2FY24 was comfortable at around 15% YoY for banks, net interest margin (NIM) declined for most led by re-pricing of cost of deposits and bank loans. Asset quality improved sequentially for public and private banks.
The Indian banks delivered healthy earnings during the second quarter of FY24, but the performance was marked by slowing momentum. The lenders reported net profit growth of 33% year-on-year (YoY) led by a reduction in credit costs.
Next Story
₹1,025.21.74%
₹1,489.151.02%
₹934.550.65%
₹79.11-0.18%
₹581.350.57%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message