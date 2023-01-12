Banking sector Q3 preview: Another strong quarter, says Sharekhan

"The quantum of margin expansion is expected to be lower compared to the previous quarter due to increased cost of deposits to garner a higher share of retail liabilities. Non-interest income performance for banks would continue to remain weak, led by lower treasury income. Asset quality may improve further or is expected to remain stable with modest slippages (ex. Restructured) along with improvement in recoveries and upgrades," Sharekhan said in its report.

