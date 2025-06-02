Centre plans to bring banking services within 3 km radius for every citizen, India Post to play key role
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 02 Jun 2025, 09:54 PM IST
Summary
According to the NABARD All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey (NAFIS) 2021-22, which was released in October 2024, around 34% of rural households still lack access to banking services.
New Delhi: After ensuring access to banking services within a 5-kilometre radius, the government is now working on a more ambitious plan to bring these services even closer—within 3km.
